CAIRO Oct 23 A case against the assembly writing Egypt's new constitution was referred to another court on Tuesday in a move that could give the body enough time to finish its work.

A Cairo court hearing complaints filed by plaintiffs opposed to the make-up of the 100-person assembly referred the case to the Supreme Constitutional Court, the presiding judge said.

The plaintiffs, many of them opposed to the heavy Islamist influence over the assembly, had argued the way the body had been formed was illegal.