* Liberals, Islamists vie over role of Islam
* Constitution delays push back date for new parliament vote
* Liberals fear an Iran-model theocracy
By Tamim Elyan
CAIRO, Sept 12 A proposal by ultraconservative
Salafis to give Egypt's main Islamic institution the final say
on whether the law of the land adheres to Islamic laws threatens
to bring the already painfully slow process of drafting the new
constitution to a grinding halt.
The proposal would give the revered Al-Azhar power similar
to a supreme court by making it the arbiter of whether a law
conforms with the principles of sharia, already cited in the
constitution of ousted leader Hosni Mubarak as Egypt's "main
source" of legislation.
Opponents say the move would only exacerbate Egypt's
volatile politics and make it harder to heal social tensions in
a country where one tenth of the population is Christian.
The argument is also diverting energy away from other
essential points of law - the balance of power between president
and parliament, the influence of the army, defence of personal
freedoms and an independent judiciary.
"Lack of trust is so deep-seated now in Egypt," said Shadi
Hamid, a political analyst at the Brookings Doha Center.
"Anything in the constitution will be interpreted through this
lens of mistrust."
A constitutional assembly of 100 thinkers, scholars,
professionals and political and religious leaders dominated by
Islamists is drawing up the constitution, without which the
country cannot hold elections to replace a parliament that a
court declared void in June.
Islamist President Mohamed Mursi holds lawmaking power for
now, an awkward arrangement that erodes the credibility of his
government, elected after Mubarak was overthrown last year.
Some liberals committed to a more secular state have already
boycotted the assembly and are challenging it in court, saying
Islamists have too much control and want to turn Egypt into an
Iran-style theocracy.
"An assembly that doesn't reflect the intellectual diversity
and a constitution in which core values aren't agreed on will
lead to a deep social rift," Mohamed ElBaradei, former head of
the U.N. nuclear watchdog, said on his Twitter account earlier
this month. He has not responded to invitations to attend a
hearing session at the assembly.
"BRING BACK SHARIA"
The assembly aims to complete a first draft of the
constitution by late September, although a court has yet to rule
on whether the assembly itself is legitimate.
The assembly is working by breaking the document apart: four
committees are handling one section each. After they agree the
articles in their sections they send drafts to the phrasing
committee, which is where the Al-Azhar proposal now sits for
debate - now delayed - over the exact wording.
Articles will then be approved by general consensus, or if
that fails by more than two-thirds vote, and if that fails, then
after more discussion, with at least 57 votes. The draft
constitution must finally be approved by public referendum.
Analysts expect the new document to have a more Islamic
flavour than its predecessor, including articles prohibiting
criticism of God and establishing an institution to collect
zakat, or charitable donations for the poor, while cancelling an
article banning parties based on religion.
At the vanguard of this movement are the Salafis, who were
kept out of politics under Mubarak but leaped onto the scene
after his fall, taking second place in the country's first free
and fair parliamentary vote in six decades.
Their slogan was to "bring back sharia" - laws derived from
Islam's Holy Koran and the teachings of the Prophet Mohammad -
in the belief it would solve Egypt's moral and social ills.
They say that since Article 2 of the old constitution
already says "the principles of sharia" are the main foundation
of legislation, they merely want to see this idea fully applied,
if not by strengthening the role of Azhar, then by changing the
wording to make it just "sharia" itself rather than its
principles.
"Egypt is entering a new age that will witness a
confirmation of the reference to sharia law in constitutions and
a better application of it," said independent Salafi scholar
Mohamed Youssry Ibrahim.
Some liberals accept the idea of giving laws a religious
seal of approval but say Azhar's advice must not be binding.
The head of Azhar, founded over 1,000 years ago and widely
respected among Sunni Muslims, is named by the president, but
that arrangement is set to change. A new law will allow its
leading Sheikh to be elected by a committee of 40 scholars
proposed by the outgoing Sheikh and approved by the president,
giving the prestigious institution more independence.
Given the composition of the assembly, and the public's
general support for a more Islamic political leadership, the
Salafis proposal would have a good chance of passing if put to a
vote. But it could also spark a wholesale boycott that would
delay - and maybe even scupper - the entire process.
"If there is no consensus, I think it will be difficult to
have a draft constitution," said Waheed Abdel Maguid, a liberal
member of the assembly and its spokesman.
BACK TO FRONT
Egypt's military leadership threw out the legal rule book
when they removed Mubarak from power in February 2011 to end
mass street protests and embarked on 18 months of rule by
decree.
Mursi's election in June brought some clarity but the final
extent of his powers still hangs on the deliberations of the
constitutional assembly - an odd outcome caused by the
back-to-front transition devised by the generals.
Judges are wading through a flurry of court cases and
appeals challenging decrees from Mursi, the legality of the
Brotherhood's political party and the move to void parliament.
Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood allies, whose party was the
largest in the dissolved legislature, have avoided weighing into
the dispute over Article 2 in an attempt to forge a consensus.
"We don't have a problem with it ... because Egyptians are
religious by nature," said Hussein Ibrahim, former head of the
Brotherhood parliamentary bloc and a member of the assembly.
Critics of the Salafis accuse them of trying to foist onto
Azhar a role that contradicts a tenet of Sunni Islam - that no
one holds a monopoly in interpreting the word of God.
Others say that making any Islamic body an arbiter of civil
law ignores the rights of a Christian minority anxious at the
growing assertiveness of Islamists in the nation of 83 million,
the most populous in the Arab world.
"When you take away the monitoring ... from the
constitutional court and give it to a religious entity, this is
discrimination against Christians," said Hafez Abu Saeda, head
of the Egyptian Organization for Human Rights.
Salafis in the constitutional assembly say they have watered
down their original demands, which included an article that
would have stated that "sovereignty is with God".
"We don't seek dramatic change," said Salafi ex-MP Younes
Makhyoun. "We are a minority and nothing is passed except
through consensus."
But he added: "After the revolution, Egyptians chose
Islamists. Egyptians want Islam and the application of sharia.
No one (opposes it) except TV personalities who have a loud
voice and are trying to impose a different reality".
If and when the sharia debate is resolved, other vital
details must be hammered out before the constitution can be put
to a popular referendum, such as oversight of the army's budget
and the power of competing institutions.
"How do you wield power? ... to what extent does it
guarantee freedom of expression? These are issues that will
really have an effect on people's lives," said analyst Hamid.