GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares eke out 19-mth high, dollar holds firm
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Asian shares inched to 19-month highs on Tuesday as the potential for economic stimulus in the United States lifted the dollar, bond yields and Wall Street stocks.
CAIRO Dec 1 Egypt's constituent assembly handed its final draft of a planned new constitution for the country to President Mohamed Mursi on Saturday so he could approve it before calling a referendum.
The Islamist-dominated assembly finished voting on the draft on Friday.
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Asian shares inched to 19-month highs on Tuesday as the potential for economic stimulus in the United States lifted the dollar, bond yields and Wall Street stocks.
Feb 13 TMX Group Ltd posted a net profit for the fourth quarter, compared with a loss in the year-ago period, boosted by cost cuts.
* Says it signed a 26.36 billion won contract with Posco to provide Al Pellet, Al Mini Pellet