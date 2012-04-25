* Graft means citizens wait months for services
* Business climate tainted by bribery
* Egyptians have high hopes for new elected government
By Yasmine Saleh
CAIRO, April 25 At a Cairo vehicle licence
bureau, despondency finally gave way to despair. In the heaving
crowd, which had been waiting with little to do but watch the
insects creep across the walls, scuffles broke out.
The clerk behind the glass sat sipping tea, apparently
unperturbed by the tumult. With no waiting list, he smiled
across the crowd at the best-dressed man in the room and a woman
wearing pricey sunglasses, who acknowledged his glance and
pressed forward to be served first.
It is a scene that is sadly familiar to many Egyptians, who
dread applying for official documents knowing they may have to
spend hours, days or even weeks waiting in grubby offices to
complete the paperwork that consumes their lives.
In spite of the seeming chaos, a finely-tuned system is at
work, one that lines the pockets of state employees, deprives
poorer citizens of the right to basic services and stifles the
economy.
Pervasive corruption - petty and on a grand scale - was one
of the main grievances that brought Egyptians onto the streets
to topple President Hosni Mubarak in February last year.
Mubarak, his sons and several members of the
political-business elite they nurtured are now on trial, charged
with creaming off national wealth while millions suffered in
poverty.
Some Mubarak associates have already been jailed, stirring
hopes for a new era of accountability, especially once an
elected government is in place following the country's first
free presidential election in May and June.
But that spirit is still in short supply at state offices
across the capital. Some people waiting for paperwork complain
that low-level graft has become even worse since the uprising
because of lax law enforcement.
Weary citizens list an entire vocabulary of gestures,
glances and phrases to show a palm must be greased.
"I wish you a trouble-free day," "Offer me a cup of tea,"
and "Help me buy something nice for the kids," are often
accompanied by a knowing smile. Many Egyptians refer to bribes
with the euphemism "al-halawah" - "the reward".
"It turned out that ousting Mubarak was easy but removing
his corruption is mission impossible," said Tarek Mahmoud, a
tall, thin 35-year-old with a slim black beard and dark eyes.
Mahmoud said he had been waiting months for a licence to set
up a snack stall after an accident ended his work as a taxi
driver and left him unable to walk without sticks.
"I have no connections and no money to pay bribes, so not a
single official will even listen to me," he said. "I don't want
to go home. I would rather stay on the streets than face my wife
and six children who are waiting for me to bring them food."
Transparency International's Corruption Perception Index put
Egypt at 112th out of a total of 182 countries in 2011, with 1
representing the country with the least corrupt public sector.
HOW IT WORKS
A policeman in his thirties, one of three state employees
who told Reuters they take bribes, boasted of his technique.
He waits outside state buildings where car licences and
other documents are disbursed and offers to speed up routine
paperwork in exchange for 50 Egyptian pounds ($8.27) per client.
"I find someone who looks like they're in a hurry to get the
job done and are willing to pay for it. I have a talent for
spotting such people," he said with obvious pride.
Government officers go along with his scam and in return he
gives them easy access to police services, or just a cup of tea.
The kickbacks, he said, often total more than his entire salary
of 650 Egyptian pounds ($110) per month.
"That is why jobs like mine are in demand," said the
policeman. "I would not call what I get from people for doing
them services bribes. I would rather call it financial support."
A 50-year-old court secretary said he can make up to 1,000
pounds in a day from bribes he takes in exchange for providing
access to court documents. His monthly salary is 800 pounds.
"All lawyers need court documents for their cases and if the
lawyer is famous or is handling a big case I ask for 100, 200
pounds or sometimes more," he said. "But if the lawyer is not a
top one, I only ask for 10 pounds."
A civil servant in his mid-forties who works in a state
office where citizens go to register official documents said he
made around 700 pounds a month from "informal" payments.
"I don't ask for anything, but when I see a citizen standing
at the end of a long line I offer to finish what is needed
quickly and get paid in return," he said.
All three state employees said most of their colleagues also
take kick-backs.
Many work in dirty, decrepit buildings with nowhere for
clients to sit and no toilets.
"The offices are designed to make people hate to stay there
and feel obliged to pay bribes," said Amr Adly, a lawyer with
the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights, a citizen advocacy
group which filed many corruption lawsuits against the state
during Mubarak's tenure and since.
POOR RECORD
Successive ministers during Mubarak's three decades in power
pledged to tackle graft but the problem has persisted, hardened
by poverty, the weak rule of law and a bloated civil service
with ill-defined job roles.
Civil society groups' efforts were held back by a state of
emergency lasting decades and still partially in force, as well
as a 2002 law restricting the activity of non-government
organisations.
The current army-backed interim government, which is due to
leave office in June, has avoided making sweeping commitments on
the problem. Activists say the more accountable administration
due to take power in July will be under heavy pressure to
improve the lives of those who elected them, and petty
corruption will be high on the agenda.
Adly predicted it would take more than a decade to uproot
graft, however, because new legislation must be passed to give
power to anti-corruption agencies and make it easier to fire
employees for misconduct.
"How long it takes will depend on the answer to one
question: will our new rulers be willing to expose corruption
and face losing the state's administrative bodies? Or will they
follow the army's footsteps and do nothing?"
($1 = 6.0450 Egyptian pounds)
(Editing by Tom Pfeiffer and Sonya Hepinstall)