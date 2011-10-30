CAIRO Oct 30 Egypt's Alexandria Cotton
Exporters' Association (Alcotexa) committed to sell 3,167 tonnes
of cotton in the week that ended on Oct. 29, an Alcotexa
official told Reuters on Sunday.
The sales comprised 1,197 tonnes of Giza 88 and 1,970 tonnes
of Giza 86.
The deal brings Alcotexa's export commitments for the
2011/2012 season, which began in Sept. 2011, to 11,470 tonnes.
Alcotexa did not announce cotton price for the new season
yet, the official said.
By this time last year, Alcotexa had sold 80,283 tonnes of
cotton.
(Reporting by Mohamed Samir)