CAIRO, June 29 An Egyptian court said on Monday
it would issue a ruling on July 30 in the retrial of two Al
Jazeera television journalists previously sentenced to seven to
10 years in prison.
Mohamed Fahmy, a naturalised Canadian who has given up his
Egyptian citizenship, and Egyptian Baher Mohamed were previously
charged with aiding a terrorist organisation, a reference to the
banned Muslim Brotherhood.
A third Al Jazeera journalist, Australian Peter Greste, was
deported in February.
