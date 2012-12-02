CAIRO Dec 2 Egypt's Supreme Constitutional
Court postponed its work indefinitely on Sunday after a protest
by Islamists sympathetic to President Mohamed Mursi outside its
headquarters.
"(The judges) announce the suspension of the court sessions
until the time when they can continue their message and rulings
in cases without any psychological and material pressures," the
court said in a statement.
"The court registers its deep regret and pain at the methods
of psychological assassination of its judges," it said.
Several hundred Islamists protested outside the court
building on Sunday ahead of a session in which it was due to
examine cases against the legality of the upper house of
parliament and the assembly that drafted the new constitution,
both bodies dominated by Islamists.
The protest reflected the deep suspicion harboured by
Egypt's Islamists towards a court they see as a vestige of the
Hosni Mubarak era. The same court ruled in June to dissolve the
Muslim Brotherhood-led lower house of parliament.