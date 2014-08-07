(Adds details and quote)
CAIRO Aug 7 An Egyptian steel tycoon and ally
of former president Hosni Mubarak was expected to leave jail on
Thursday after paying bail and fines in three corruption cases
against him, security and judicial sources said.
The founder of Ezz Steel, Egypt's largest steel
maker, was jailed six days after Mubarak stepped down in
February 2011, and tried in one of a series of corruption cases
against businessmen seen as embodying an era of crony
capitalism.
He was sentenced in March 2013 to 37 years in prison for
profiteering and squandering public funds. That ruling was
overturned months later and a retrial began in April that has
yet to reach a verdict.
Ezz, once a senior official in Mubarak's disbanded political
party, is also on trial in two other corruption-related cases
and could go back to jail if found guilty in those.
"He will leave Tora after finishing some procedures there
and go to Dokki station, from where he will be allowed to go
home," said Ali Dimirdashi, a top Cairo security official.
Ezz paid 11 million Egyptian pounds ($1.54 million) in fines
on Thursday, having already covered a 152 million pound bail,
the sources said. He still owes 89 million pounds in further
fines.
Corruption thrived under Mubarak as politics stagnated,
enriching a small number of his close associates at the expense
of the masses.
Ezz was one of many close associates and relatives of
Mubarak to face embezzlement charges after his overthrow, but
many of the initial rulings have recently been overturned while
jails fill up instead with the leading lights of the 2011
uprising against Mubarak.
Since the ousting of Islamist President Mohamed Mursi by
then-army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi last year, the star of
Mubarak-era business executives seems to be rising once more.
Mubarak himself received a comparatively light three-year
prison sentence in May for embezzling millions in public funds
for lavish renovations to family property.
In contrast, courts have recommended mass death penalties
for members of Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood, and secular activists
have received long jail sentences for taking part in small or
non-violent protests.
(1 US dollar = 7.1500 Egyptian pound)
(Writing by Lin Noueihed and Maggie Fick; Editing by Kevin
Liffey)