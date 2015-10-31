PARIS Oct 31 Airbus confirmed on Saturday that
an A321-200 aircraft operated by Metrojet crashed in the Sinai
peninsula on Saturday, and the company was ready to provide full
support in the investigation.
The aircraft was 18 years old and had been operated by
Metrojet since 2012, Airbus said in a statement. The aircraft
had accumulated around 56,000 flight hours in nearly 21,000
flights. It was powered by IAE-V2500 engines.
Airbus said it was ready to provide full technical
assistance to the French Investigation Agency and the
authorities in charge of the investigation.
(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; editing by Susan Thomas)