UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
CAIRO Oct 31 Egypt has found and obtained both black boxes from a Russian passenger plane that crashed in the country's Sinai peninsula on Saturday, the civil aviation minister told a news conference.
There are normally two black boxes on an aircraft, one for cockpit voice recordings and one for flight data. Egyptian authorities had earlier said they only found one. (Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Alison Williams)
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.