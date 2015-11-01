CAIRO Nov 1 Egyptian analysts have begun examining the contents of two black boxes recovered from a Russian airliner that crashed in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula on Saturday, and said it could take days to retrieve the data.

A Reuters reporter at the civil aviation ministry saw analysts leaving the technical analysis unit who confirmed that they had begun looking at the black boxes. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein, Writing by Lin Noueihed; editing by Adrian Croft)