UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
SHARM AL-SHEIKH, Egypt Nov 7 Britain hopes to return all stranded British tourists from Sharm al-Sheikh within 10 days, a British official at the Egyptian Red Sea resort said on Saturday.
The British government is increasing the number of flights and will return about 2,000 British nationals on Saturday on nine flights, the official added. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Dominic Evans)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.