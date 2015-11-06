CAIRO Nov 6 Egypt's civil aviation ministry denied reports that authorities had stopped British airlines from flying into Sharm al-Sheikh airport on Friday, saying that flights were instead limited by the airport's capacity.

"Flying out thousands of people on one day is incredibly hard. Everyone has to go through the procedures. We have not cancelled any flights but the airport cannot handle all these planes at once," a ministry spokesman told Reuters. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Dominic Evans)