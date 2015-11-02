UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
MOSCOW Nov 2 There are not yet any grounds to rule out any theory for the crash of a Russian airliner in Egypt on Saturday, the Kremlin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, replying to a question about whether a terrorist attack could be to blame. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, writing by Jason Bush; editing by Katya Golubkova)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.