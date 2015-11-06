UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
WASHINGTON Nov 6 Communications between Islamic State leaders in Raqqa, Syria, and persons in the Sinai Peninsula included boasts about the downing of a Russian passenger jet over the area, NBC reported on Friday, citing unidentified U.S. officials.
"They were clearly celebrating," NBC Nightly News quoted a U.S. official as saying. The "chatter" included a boast of taking down the plane on Saturday and how it was done.
The U.S. intelligence community intercepted a message from a Sinai group affiliated with Islamic State that warned of "something big in the area" before jet crash. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Sandra Maler)
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.