LONDON Nov 10 Low cost airline easyJet said on Tuesday that it was too early to say what the cost of a British government-ordered suspension of scheduled flights from Britain to Egypt's Sharm al-Sheikh resort would be.

EasyJet is in the process of repatriating thousands of passengers from Sharm al-Sheikh after London raised concerns about security measures in place at the airport last week following the crash of a Russian plane shortly after it took off from there.

Asked about the cost of the situation in Sharm al-Sheikh, easyJet chief executive Carolyn McCall told a news conference on Tuesday that the airline was still working out the cost.

"We're right in the middle of it so it's way too early to say," she said.

EasyJet is due to report its annual results later in November. (Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by Estelle Shirbon)