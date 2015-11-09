WASHINGTON Nov 9 Neither Russia nor Egypt has accepted an offer from the FBI to assist them in investigating the crash of Metrojet flight 9268 which crashed in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula on Oct. 31 shortly after takeoff, a U.S. government source said.

The FBI has offered "forensic assistance" and other unspecified services to both Russia and Egypt, said Joshua Campbell, an FBI spokesman. (Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)