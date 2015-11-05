BERLIN Nov 5 Germany's Foreign Ministry on Thursday urged travellers to Egypt to avoid the Sinai Peninsula and, noting suspensions to some airlines' services to Sharm el-Sheikh, urged those affected to contact their tour operators or airlines.

In an update to its travel advice on Egypt, the ministry stuck to its 'partial travel warning', and said the cause of a Russian plane crash in the Sinai Peninsula was still unclear. German experts were involved in investigations, it added.

(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Madeline Chambers)