DUBAI Nov 1 United Arab Emirates airlines
Emirates, Air Arabia and flydubai said on
Sunday they were re-routing flights to avoid flying over Egypt's
Sinai Peninsula, where a Russian aircraft carrying 224
passengers crashed on Saturday.
The airlines said they were closely monitoring the area and
the re-routing was a security precaution, according to separate
emailed statements to Reuters. Re-routing usually means longer
flying distance, which adds to fuel costs.
A militant group affiliated to Islamic State in Egypt, Sinai
Province, said in a statement it had brought down the plane "in
response to Russian air strikes that killed hundreds of Muslims
on Syrian land", but Russia's Transport Minister told Interfax
news agency the claim "can't be considered accurate".
(Reporting by Nadia Saleem; editing by John Stonestreet)