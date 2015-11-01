(fixes spelling in second para)
By Nadia Saleem
DUBAI Nov 1 Most Gulf airlines said on Sunday
they were re-routing flights to avoid Egypt's Sinai Peninsula,
where a Russian aircraft carrying 224 passengers crashed on
Saturday.
Carriers from United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain and
Kuwait said they would re-route flights as a security precaution
until there was more clarity. Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways said it
would continue to fly over Sinai but avoid certain areas on the
advice of Egyptian authorities.
Air traffic in the region has been on alert since a militant
group linked to Islamic State in Egypt said it had brought down
the plane "in response to Russian air strikes that killed
hundreds of Muslims on Syrian land".
A Russian aviation official said the aircraft had broken up
in mid-air but it was too early to draw any conclusions. The
Russian plane crashed on Saturday into a mountainous area of
central Sinai.
On Saturday, German carrier Lufthansa and Air
France-KLM said they had decided to avoid flying over
the peninsula while they waited for clarity on what caused the
crash.
Qatar Airways, budget carrier Jazeera Airways from
Kuwait and Bahrain's Gulf Air said late on Sunday that they
would avoid flying over the peninsula, according to separate
statements emailed to Reuters.
"Out of an abundance of caution, Qatar Airways will re-route
flights to avoid the Sinai Peninsula airspace until more
information is known regarding the tragic loss," the Doha-based
airline said.
Earlier in the day, Emirates, flydubai and Air Arabia, all
from the United Arab Emirates, confirmed taking the same
security precautions.
Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways said it continues to fly over the
Sinai region but is avoiding airspace over some of its areas in
accordance with instructions by the Egyptian authorities. This
would impact "a handful" of its flights, it said in a statement.
Re-routing usually means longer flying distances, which add
to fuel costs.
British budget carrier easyJet said it was taking
advice from all relevant authorities and was continuing to
"actively review" the situation. It said that it, like other
British airlines, did not overfly central and northern Sinai on
the advice of Britain's Department of Transport.
"Based on the information received to date, easyJet plans to
continue to operate flights to Egypt to carry holidaymakers as
planned to and from Sharm el-Sheikh and Hurghada but will
continue to actively review the situation," it said in a
statement.
British Airways said in a statement that it did not
discuss flight routes, "however we would never fly a route
unless it was safe to do so".
