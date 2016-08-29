CAIRO Aug 29 Experts from Russia and Germany are in Egypt to inspect the wreckage of a Russian passenger plane that crashed in Sinai last year killing all 224 people on board, the Egyptian-led investigating committee said on Monday.

Irish, American, and French experts will join the inspection team which will seek to pinpoint the area where the plane began to break up, the committee said in a statement. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Lin Noueihed)