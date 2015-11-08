* Investigators say noise heard in last second of recording
* Emirates airline chief predicts tight global security
* Britain to review security if Islamic State responsible
* Thousands of tourists stranded in Egypt
By Ahmed Mohamed Hassan and Michael Georgy
CAIRO, Nov 8 Investigators of the Russian plane
crash in Egypt are "90 percent sure" the noise heard in the
final second of a cockpit recording was an explosion caused by a
bomb, a member of the investigation team told Reuters on Sunday.
The Airbus A321 crashed 23 minutes after taking off
from the Sharm al-Sheikh tourist resort eight days ago, killing
all 224 passengers and crew. Islamic State militants fighting
Egyptian security forces in Sinai said they brought it down.
"The indications and analysis so far of the sound on the
black box indicate it was a bomb," said the Egyptian
investigation team member, who asked not to be named due to
sensitivities. "We are 90 percent sure it was a bomb."
His comments reflect a much greater degree of certainty
about the cause of the crash than the investigation committee
has so far declared in public.
Lead investigator Ayman al-Muqaddam announced on Saturday
that the plane appeared to have broken up in mid-air while it
was being flown on auto-pilot, and that a noise had been heard
in the last second of the cockpit recording. But he said it was
too soon to draw conclusions about why the plane crashed.
Confirmation that militants brought down the airliner could
have a devastating impact on Egypt's lucrative tourist industry,
which has suffered from years of political turmoil and was hit
last week when Russia, Turkey and several European countries
suspended flights to Sharm al-Sheikh and other destinations.
It could also mark a new strategy by the hardline Islamic
State group which holds large parts of Syria and Iraq.
Asked to explain the remaining 10 percent margin of doubt,
the investigator declined to elaborate, but Muqaddam cited other
possibilities on Saturday including a fuel explosion, metal
fatigue in the plane or lithium batteries overheating.
He said debris was scattered over a 13-km (8-mile) area
"which is consistent with an in-flight break-up".
"GAME CHANGER"
"What happened in Sharm al-Sheikh last week, and to a lesser
extent with the ... (Germanwings) aircraft, are game changers
for our industry," Emirates Airlines President Tim Clark said,
referring to the crash of a Germanwings airliner in the French
Alps in March, believed crashed deliberately by its co-pilot.
"They have to be addressed at industry level because no
doubt the countries -- U.S., Europe -- I would think will make
some fairly stringent, draconian demands on the way aviation
works with security," he said at the Dubai Airshow.
Clark said he had ordered a security review but was not
suspending any flights as a result of the disaster. Emirates
does not operate regular flights to Sharm al-Sheikh.
British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond also said the
incident could lead to changes in flight security.
"If this turns out to be a device planted by an ISIL
operative or by somebody inspired by ISIL, then clearly we will
have to look again at the level of security we expect to see in
airports in areas where ISIL is active," Hammond told the BBC.
Islamic State, which wants to establish a caliphate in the
Middle East, is also called ISIS or ISIL.
Islamic State militants fighting security forces in Egypt's
Sinai Peninsula have said they brought down the aircraft as
revenge for Russian air strikes against Islamist fighters in
Syria. They said they would eventually tell the world how they
carried out the attack.
If the group was responsible, it would have carried out one
of the highest profile killings since al Qaeda flew passenger
planes into New York's World Trade Center in September 2001.
Russia has returned 11,000 of its tourists from Egypt in the
last 24 hours, RIA news agency said on Sunday, a fraction of the
80,000 Russians who were stranded by the Kremlin's decision on
Friday to halt all flights to Egypt.
In St Petersburg, where the flight was headed on Oct. 31,
the bell of St Isaac's Cathedral rang 224 times and a service
was held in memory of the victims.
Russia has sent specialists to conduct a safety audit of
Egypt's airports and to provide recommendations on additional
measures, Arkady Dvorkovich, deputy prime minister, was quoted
as saying by Russian agencies.
Dvorkovich, the head of a government group created on Friday
to deal with suspended flights to Egypt, added a second group
was going to Egypt on Sunday and a third would be sent later.
Britain, which has 3,000 nationals waiting to return home,
has sent a team of 70 people, including 10 aviation specialists
working at Sharm al-Sheikh airport to make sure security
measures are being followed.
Eight flights were expected to take British tourists back
home on Sunday.
