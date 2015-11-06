PARIS Nov 6 The sound of an explosion could be heard on the black boxes recovered from a Russian plane that crashed over Egypt's Sinai Peninsula on Saturday, according to an investigator who had access to them, French TV station France 2 said on its website on Friday.

According to the investigator, the explosion was not consistent with an engine failure, the report said. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Anna Willard)