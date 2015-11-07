* Cockpit recording to be sent for analysis
* Egypt says not seen foreign intelligence on crash
* 80,000 Russian tourists stranded in Egypt
By Asma Alsharif and Dominic Evans
CAIRO, Nov 7 A Russian plane which crashed in
Egypt last week was flying on auto-pilot and appeared to break
up in mid-air after a sudden noise but it is too soon to
conclude exactly what brought it down, the lead investigator
said on Saturday.
Ayman al-Muqaddam, head of a team of experts looking into
one of Egypt's worst air disasters, said the cockpit voice
recording would be analysed to identify the nature of the noise,
which Western governments have indicated may have been a bomb.
Islamic State militants fighting security forces in Egypt's
Sinai Peninsula have said they brought down the Airbus
A321, which crashed 23 minutes after taking off from the resort
of Sharm al-Sheikh one week ago, killing all 224 passengers.
Fears that the crash was caused by Islamist militants led
several Western countries, Russia and Turkey to suspend flights
to Sharm al-Sheikh, stranding tens of thousands of holidaymakers
and dealing a heavy blow to Egypt's vital tourist industry.
Muqaddam said the auto-pilot was still engaged when the
crash occurred and debris were scattered over a wide area of the
Sinai desert extending for 13 km (8 miles), adding that this was
"consistent with an in-flight break-up".
The black boxes recovered from the crash site showed that a
"a noise was heard in the last second of the ... recording". The
recording will be send to a specialist laboratory for analysis.
Scientists have used such methods to examine the signature
of dying cockpit recordings in aircraft bombings. Comparing the
frequencies may help determine whether the sound recorded on the
Russian jet comes from a deliberate or accidental explosion.
Muqaddam said his team, including experts from Egypt,
Russia, France, Germany and Ireland, was considering "all
possible scenarios for the cause of the accident" but had not
yet reached any conclusion. He said structural fatigue, a fuel
explosion and even lithium batteries carried by passengers could
be a cause.
Referring to media reports that Western intelligence sources
believe that the plane may have been brought down by a bomb,
Muqaddam said no evidence related to those claims had been
provided to his team.
ANGER AT WEST
His comments echoed the irritation expressed earlier on
Saturday by Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, who said
that foreign intelligence about the cause of the crash had not
been passed on to Cairo.
"The information we have heard about has not been shared
with Egyptian security agencies in detail," Shoukry said. "We
were expecting that the technical information would be provided
to us."
He suggested countries now flagging the likelihood that
militants were behind the crash should have heeded Egypt's
repeated calls for coordination to combat terrorism.
"The spread of terrorism, which we have for a long time
called on our partners to tackle more seriously, did not get
through to many of the parties which are now exposed and which
are currently working for the interests of their citizens to
face this danger," he told a news conference.
Shoukry repeated his government's insistence that it was
premature to reach conclusions, but security officials said they
were checking video footage at Sharm al-Sheikh airport for any
suspicious activity, in the clearest sign yet that they believe
the Russian plane could have been deliberately targeted.
"We want to determine if, for instance, anyone sneaked past
security officials or the metal detectors. We are also trying to
determine if there was any unusual activity among policemen or
airport staff," one of the officials told Reuters.
EXPLOSION
An Egyptian source close to the investigation of the Russian
plane's black boxes said on Wednesday the cause of the crash was
believed to be an explosion, but it was not clear whether that
was the result of a bomb.
Western intelligence sources have said British and U.S.
spies intercepted "chatter" from suspected militants suggesting
that a bomb, possibly hidden in luggage in the hold, had downed
the plane.
The Islamic State-affiliated Sinai Province, which claimed
it brought the plane down, said it acted in revenge for Russian
air strikes against Islamist fighters in Syria, where Islamic
State controls large areas in the east and north of the country.
On Friday, Moscow suspended flights to Egypt, leaving nearly
80,000 Russians stranded, mainly in the Red Sea resorts of
Hurghada and Sharm al-Sheikh, and adding to the growing chaos
facing many tourists.
British attempts to fly home thousands of holidaymakers on
Friday ran into trouble when Egypt restricted the number of
flights, citing capacity at Sharm al-Sheikh airport and British
airliners' refusal to take passenger luggage in the hold.
A British official at Sharm al-Sheikh airport said nine
flights were expected to repatriate 2,000 stranded British
tourists on Saturday, and the government hoped to get them all
home within 10 days.
British media reported on Saturday that a British passenger
jet came close to being hit by a rocket as it came in to land at
Sharm al-Sheikh in August, although the British government said
it had concluded the incident was part of routine Egyptian
military exercises, not a deliberate attack.
The pilot of the Thomson flight from London to
Egypt took evasive action after spotting the missile coming
towards the plane as it flew to the Red Sea resort, the Daily
Mail reported.
(Additional reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein in Sharm al-Sheikh
and; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by Michael Georgy and
Gareth Jones)