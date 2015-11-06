UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
WASHINGTON Nov 6 U.S. officials said on Friday that intercepted intelligence "chatter" supports the theory that a bomb brought down the Russian jet that crashed in Egypt's Sinai peninsula last weekend.
Both the U.S. officials and officials in Europe cautioned, however, that conclusive forensic evidence that the plane was brought down by a bomb was still lacking and that a possible mechanical failure had not been ruled out.
One source said there was conflicting intelligence reporting as to where a bomb may have been placed on the plane.
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.