MOSCOW Nov 13 Kazakhstan has suspended tourist flights to Egypt, the Interfax news agency reported on Friday, citing the Kazakhstan Tourist Association.

When contacted by Reuters, the foreign ministry declined to immediately comment. A number of countries have suspended flights to Egypt citing safety concerns after a Russian passenger plane crashed there killing all 224 people onboard. (Reporting by Polina Devitt in Moscow and and Raushan Nurshayeva in Astana; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)