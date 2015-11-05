BERLIN Nov 5 German airline group Lufthansa said its Eurowings and Edelweiss units are halting flights to Sharm al-Sheikh for the time being as a precautionary measure given the situation in Sinai.

Britain said on Thursday there was a significant possibility that Islamic State's Egyptian affiliate was behind a suspected bomb attack on a Russian airliner that killed 224 people in the Sinai Peninsula and banned flights to and from Sharm al-Sheikh while airport security measures are improved.

Lufthansa said that Edelweiss and Eurowings, its newly expanded low-cost carrier, had been planning to fly to Sharm twice a week. It will now work with the foreign office and tour operators on bringing passengers back from Sharm al-Sheikh. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)