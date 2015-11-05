WASHINGTON Nov 5 U.S. Representative Michael McCaul, chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, said on Thursday evidence so far indicates there was an Islamic State bomb attack on the Russian passenger plane that crashed in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula.

McCaul acknowledged another theory - that the plane's tail had been worked on several years ago and may have broken off or otherwise failed - had not been ruled out.

"But I think the more likely scenario where all indicators seem to be pointing, is that this was an ISIS attack with an explosive device in the airplane," McCaul told Fox News, using a common acronym for the militant group. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Lisa Lambert)