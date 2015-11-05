MOSCOW Nov 5 Russian President Vladimir Putin and British Prime Minister David Cameron discussed the investigation into the crash of a Russian passenger plane over Egypt at the weekend, the Kremlin said in a statement on Thursday.

The Kremlin said that Putin had told Cameron how important it was that assessments of the possible causes of the crash be based on information from the official investigation.

"Joint counter terrorism work was also discussed," the Kremlin said.

