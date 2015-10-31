MOSCOW Oct 31 Russia's President Vladimir Putin has spoken on the phone with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to discuss the crash of a Russian airliner in Egypt, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Al-Sisi offered deep condolences and promised to create conditions for the widest possible participation of Russian specialists in the investigation into the cause of the crash, the Kremlin said. (Reporting By Jason Bush; Editing by Toby Chopra)