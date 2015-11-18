UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
MOSCOW Nov 18 Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi have agreed on measures to improve airline security as a first step towards resuming flights between the two countries, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.
Flight were cancelled between Russia and Egypt after a Russian plane broke up over the Sinai Peninsula last month, killing 224 people on board. The Kremlin said on Tuesday terrorists had placed a bomb on the plane.
The Kremlin said in the same statement that Putin told Sisi about Russia's intensified combat operations against extremist groups in Syria. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Alexander Winning; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.