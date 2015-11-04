CAIRO Nov 4 Investigators have extracted and validated the contents of the flight data recorder, one of two so-called black boxes recovered from the Russian airplane that crashed in Egypt, Egypt's Civil Aviation Ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry said in a statement, however, the second black box which contains the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) was partially damaged and much work was required to extract data from it, the ministry said.

"Consequently no further comment on the CVR can be made. Examination of parts on site is continuing," said the ministry. (Reporting by Lin Noueihed; Writing by Michael Georgy)