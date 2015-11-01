MOSCOW Nov 1 Russian airline Kogalymavia, one of whose planes crashed in Egypt on Saturday killing all 224 people on board, said on Sunday that all of its planes were serviced in a timely manner and tested before takeoff.

Kogalymavia added in a statement on its website that it could not doubt the professionalism of the pilot or crew of the crashed jet. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by John Stonestreet)