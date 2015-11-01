UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
MOSCOW Nov 1 The fact that fragments of the Russian airplane that crashed in Egypt on Saturday were scattered over a wide area suggests that the Airbus A321 broke up in the air at a great altitude, Alexander Neradko, head of Russian aviation agency Rosaviatsia told Russia 24 television, Interfax reported on Sunday.
"All signs testify to the fact that the destruction of the structure of the airplane took place in the air and at a great altitude," Neradko said. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Alison Williams)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.