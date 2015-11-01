MOSCOW Nov 1 The fact that fragments of the Russian airplane that crashed in Egypt on Saturday were scattered over a wide area suggests that the Airbus A321 broke up in the air at a great altitude, Alexander Neradko, head of Russian aviation agency Rosaviatsia told Russia 24 television, Interfax reported on Sunday.

"All signs testify to the fact that the destruction of the structure of the airplane took place in the air and at a great altitude," Neradko said. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Alison Williams)