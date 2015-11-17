MOSCOW Nov 17 The Kremlin said for the first time on Tuesday that a bomb did bring down a Russian passenger plane that crashed over the Sinai Peninsula in Egypt on Oct. 31, killing all 224 people on board.

"One can unequivocally say that it was a terrorist act," Alexander Bortnikov, the head of Russia's FSB security service, told a meeting chaired by President Vladimir Putin, according to a transcript published on the Kremlin's web site. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrew Osborn)