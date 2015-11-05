(Refiles to clarify that only Boeing 737s are having certificates suspended)

MOSCOW Nov 5 Russia's airline regulator said it was suspending flying certificates for Boeing 737s currently in use in Russia, RIA news agency reported on Thursday.

The agency added that the regulator, the Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC), also wanted foreign planes to be re-registered on home soil.

It made the announcement after an Airbus A321 airliner registered in Ireland but operated by a Russian firm crashed in Egypt on Saturday killing 224 people.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Gleb Stolyarov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)