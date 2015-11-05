MOSCOW Nov 5 The Russian foreign ministry
complained about Britain's failure to hand over information
about Saturday's deadly plane crash in Egypt, after London said
there was a significant possibility that Islamists had planted a
bomb onboard.
"The British government has not given us any information
about the plane crash," Maria Zakharova, a foreign ministry
spokeswoman, told reporters, according to the TASS news agency.
"If they have information and they are not presenting it
that is shocking," she added, saying it was surprising that the
representative of a foreign government rather than experts were
putting forward theories about the plane's fate.
"The realisation that the British government has some kind
of information that could shed light on what happened in the
skies above Egypt is truly shocking," RIA Novosti, another
Russian agency, cited her as saying.
Zakharova was speaking after Britain said there was a
significant possibility that Islamic State's Egyptian affiliate
was behind a suspected bomb attack on the airliner that killed
224 people. British Prime Minister David Cameron later said it
was more likely than not that a bomb brought down the plane.
