(Adds Dvorkovich comments, background)
MOSCOW Nov 7 Around 80,000 Russians are
stranded in Egypt after the Kremlin grounded all flights to the
country following the crash of a Russian airliner in the Sinai
Peninsula, Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said on
Saturday.
President Vladimir Putin ordered the flight suspension on
Friday, a possible sign that Russia is attaching more credence
to the theory that a bomb brought down the Russian passenger jet
in Egypt a week ago, killing all 224 people on board.
"Today the number of tourists in Egypt was clarified, it is
around 80,000," RIA news agency quoted Dvorkovich as saying.
"The Egyptian military has taken control of the operation to
put passengers on flights," he added.
Russia will be wanting to avoid the chaotic scenes endured
by thousands of British holidaymakers stuck in Red Sea resorts
after Egypt slashed the number of flights it would allow to take
them home.
Oleg Safonov, head of Russian state tourism agency
Rostourism, said 1,200 Russian tourists had returned home and
future flights would be leaving without hold luggage.
"A planned process to evacuate tourists will be executed,"
Russian news agencies quoted Safonov as saying. "Planes will
arrive empty and be boarded by those tourists who should return
home on that date."
The Russian Travel Industry Union said nearly all Russian
tourists due to visit Egypt in the coming days had agreed to fly
to Turkey instead.
"In the near future, flights which should have flown to
Egypt are being redirected to Antalya," the Interfax news agency
quoted union spokeswoman Irina Turina as saying. "Practically
all tourists have agreed with this."
(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Andrew Osborn and Janet
Lawrence)