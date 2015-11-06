New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
MOSCOW Nov 6 Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on Friday to suspend Russian flights to Egypt, Interfax news agency reported, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
Putin ordered the Russian government to draft a mechanism for getting Russian citizens back from Egypt, Peskov said. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; editing by Polina Devitt)
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.