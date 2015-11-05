(Refiles to correct slug, no changes in text)

MOSCOW Nov 5 The team investigating the crash of a Russian airliner in Egypt will examine whether there was any explosive material onboard the plane, Alexander Neradko, head of Russian aviation agency Rosaviatsia, told Russia 24 television on Thursday.

Neradko said the investigation team would reach its first conclusions in a few months. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Polina Devitt)