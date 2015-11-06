MOSCOW Nov 6 Russia's decision to suspend flights to Egypt does not mean a Russian airliner crash on Saturday was caused by a terrorist attack, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Flights will be suspended until the required level of industry safety has been reached by working with Cairo, Peskov added. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Christian Lowe)