UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
MOSCOW Nov 1 The crew of the Russian airliner that crashed in Egypt on Saturday underwent medical tests recently and no problems were detected, Interfax news agency reported on Sunday, citing prosecutors.
"The crew underwent a medical examination before flying to Sharm el-Sheikh, and they were declared fit to fly," said Maiya Ivanova from the Volga region transport prosecutors' office. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.