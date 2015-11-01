MOSCOW Nov 1 A Russian airliner that crashed in Egypt on Saturday "broke up in the air", a Russian aviation official said on Sunday, adding that it was too early to talk about conclusions from the crash, Russian news agencies reported.

Viktor Sorochenko, an official with the Intergovernmental Aviation Committee, made the comments after inspecting the crash site on Egypt's Sinai peninsula. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by John Stonestreet)