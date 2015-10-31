UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
MOSCOW Oct 31 Seventeen children were among the passengers on a Russian jet that went missing as it flew from Egyptian resort Sharm el-Sheikh to St. Petersburg, Russia's RIA news agency quoted a source in the Russian aviation authority as saying.
Also on board were 200 adult passengers and 7 crew members, RIA quoted the source as saying. (Reporting by Christian Lowe; editing by Susan Thomas)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.