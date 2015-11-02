MOSCOW Nov 2 Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev called on Monday for a thorough investigation into the plane crash which killed 224 people on their way back to St Petersburg from Egypt on Saturday.

"The key task is to investigate in detail what caused the tragedy," Medvedev said in remarks showed by Rossiya-24 state television. (Reporting by Dasha Korsunskaya; writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)