UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
MOSCOW Nov 6 The head of Russia's civil aviation regulator, Alexander Neradko, told a news conference on Friday the watchdog had started drawing up plans to suspend flights between Russia and Egypt. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Editing by Christian Lowe)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.