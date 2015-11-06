MOSCOW Nov 6 Around 45,000 Russians are currently on holiday in Egypt, Oleg Safonov, the head of Russia's state tourism agency, Rostourism, said on Friday, the Tass news agency reported.

Safonov was speaking after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the suspension of all Russian passenger flights to Egypt until the cause of a deadly plane crash at the weekend was established.

