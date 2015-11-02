UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
MOSCOW Nov 2 Kogalymavia, owner of the airliner that crashed in Egypt on Saturday, missed salary payments to employees for two months, Russia's labour inspectorate said on Monday, RIA news agency reported. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, writing by Jason Bush; Editing by Christian Lowe)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.