CAIRO Oct 31 Egyptian search and rescue teams have found the site of the crashed Russian passenger plane in the Hassana area, south of Arish, Sinai, the civilian aviation ministry said on Saturday.

The plane was at an altitude of 31,000 feet when it vanished from radar screens, the ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; editing by Susan Thomas)