CAIRO Nov 1 Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said an investigation into the causes of Saturday's Russian plane crash in which 224 people were killed could take months.

"This is a complicated matter and requires advanced technologies and broad investigations that could take months," he told army recruits in a televised speech on Sunday. (Reporting by Ali Abdelatti and Lin Noueihed; editing by John Stonestreet)